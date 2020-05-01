INTERACTIVE MAP: Oakland closes more streets to through-traffic to promote physical distancing

OAKLAND (KRON) – Starting Friday, May 1, the City of Oakland will close more streets in conjunction with its Slow Streets program to support more room for physical distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The following 5 miles of soft closures on 6 routes will receive barriers, cones, and signage indicating they are closed to through traffic:

16th St (Wood St to West St)

34 th Ave / Davis St / Humboldt Ave (Foothill Blvd to School St)

Ave / Davis St / Humboldt Ave (Foothill Blvd to School St) 59 th St / Howell St / Ayala Ave / Forest St (Adeline St to Claremont Ave)

St / Howell St / Ayala Ave / Forest St (Adeline St to Claremont Ave) Alice St (11 th St to 19 th St)

St to 19 St) Colby St (Woolsey St to Claremont Ave)

Wayne Ave / Athol Ave / Wayne Pl / E 19th St (Hanover Ave to 13th Ave)

In a statement, officials said the streets were selected based on technical studies a community survey, and input from community leaders.

Oakland’s Slow Streets program launched April 11 with about 9 miles of soft closures on 8 routes throughout the city.

The city is encouraging those in the community to share their feedback on the program and which streets should be converted next.

An additional four to 5 miles will be announced next Friday, May 8.

San Francisco has also closed several streets to promote physical distancing as part of its Slow Streets program.

