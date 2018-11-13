Bay Area

INTERACTIVE MAP: Type in an address to see if it's been damaged in the Camp Fire

Posted: Nov 13, 2018 09:32 AM PST

Updated: Nov 13, 2018 12:30 PM PST

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - The Camp Fire continues to burn in Butte County. 

Since it first sparked last Thursday, the fire has grown to 125,000 acres and is 30 percent contained as of Tuesday morning. 

More than 6,500 homes are destroyed, while more than 15,000 are threatened, according to Cal Fire. 

Thousands of people have also evacuated. 

Cal Fire has released an interactive map allowing evacuated residents to type in an address to see the current status of one's home -- burned, damaged, or safe. 

 

 

The map is color coded by damage to the structure: 

  • Red: Destroyed or damaged by 50 percent 
  • Orange: Major damage
  • Yellow: Minor damage 
  • Green: Very minor damage
  • Black: No visible damage

Once you zoom in to a specific address, most search hits are accompanied with photos to show the damage. 

For example, we looked up Ragan Lane, near Elliott Road and Ingalls Road in Paradise, where many homes are destroyed. 

This photo of a completely destroyed single-family home popped up: 

Officials say the map is routinely updated.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


