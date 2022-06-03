SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The City of San Jose is finding another way to help the homeless people get off the streets. Its new interim housing facility is designed to help people who have fallen on hard times get back on their feet and find permanent housing.

Ludia Bernette used to be homeless before coming to a facility on Evans Lane. It works like a tiny home built by the City of San Jose.

“As a result of these efforts, we have seen for the first time in many years, our unsheltered homeless population drop slightly,” San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said.

Liccardo said state legislators need to continue to push for more money for communities like this. He said the city is housing roughly 400 people.

They’ve already transferred 10 families from interim housing to permanent housing, including Barnette’s. Liccardo said the city is currently building more of these communities to help homeless people transition to permanent housing.