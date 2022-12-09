MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — Crews were responding to “intermittent flaring” Friday at Martinez Refinery Company, the company announced in a Facebook post. The flaring was caused by an equipment issue at the refinery located at 3485 Pacheco Blvd.

Initial reports say the flaring was a fire and/or explosion, according to the Contra Costa Fire Protection District (Con Fire). However, Con Fire canceled its response to the incident.

The flaring at the refinery has been “cleared,” according to a tweet by the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff, Community Warning System sent at 6:09 p.m. The Contra Costa Health HazMat Team responded to the reports of flaring, officials tweeted.

County health officials said they will be conducting air sampling to determine whether or not there are health concerns for nearby residents.

Con Fire first received calls about the flaring at around 4:51 p.m. Viewer video (above) shows the scene of the refinery’s flaring.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as KRON4 learns more.