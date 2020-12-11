Interview: Chef Dominique Crenn speaks out on restaurants shutting down again

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Renowned chef Dominique Crenn, who is the only woman to hold three Michelin stars in the United States for her restaurant Atelier Crenn, talks with KRON4’s Sanaz Tahernia on how local restaurants are faring during the second major Bay Area shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Watch the full interview above.
