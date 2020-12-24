Expert compares Bay Area, LA County COVID-19 surges

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Los Angeles County reported its deadliest day yet in the pandemic on Wednesday.

Officials reported 145 deaths, which surpassed the previous daily high of 134 announced a week ago.

The recent coronavirus surge has hit Los Angeles County much harder than the Bay Area for a number of reasons from population size to ethnic diversity, but can the Bay Area’s surge get as bad as LA County’s?

Infectious disease expert Robert Siegel joined KRON4 to discuss this.

Watch the full interview with above.