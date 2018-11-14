INTERVIEW: Walnut Creek named hardest working city in America Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) - It's no secret there are a lot of hardworking people in the Bay Area, but according to a new study, some of the hardest working people are in Walnut Creek.

That city was named the hardest working city in America.

Joining KRON4 on Tuesday night is the mayor of Walnut Creek--Justin Wedel.

The average person in Walnut Creek works 40.8 hours a week. They also spend an average of more than 6 hours a week hours commuting.

The average household income is $100,000.

But compared to other hard working cities, Walnut Creek's unimplemented rate is among the highest at 6.7 percent.

