Intoxicated man arrested for brandishing machete in San Bruno: police

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) – An intoxicated man was arrested after swinging a machete around in San Bruno on Friday night following a road rage incident, according to the police department.

Around 9:53 p.m., police responded to the 1100 block of El Camino Real following reports of a man with a knife.

Callers told police that the man was running through a parking garage and swinging a machete around.

Police arrived to find a 38-year-old man from San Bruno. He was detained after police safely de-escalated the situation.

Investigators determined that the man, who appeared to be intoxicated, pulled out the machete at another person following a road-rage incident that happened in the parking garage.

No injuries were reported, police say.

The man was booked into the San Mateo County Jail.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the police at (650) 616-7100. You may remain anonymous.