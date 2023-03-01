BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — An intruder entered a UC Berkeley dormitory and grabbed a female student by the arm on Wednesday morning, according to an alert from the university. The student was able to break free from the man’s grasp and is now safe, the school confirmed.

The incident happened at 11:40 a.m. in Unit 2 housing, which is located at 2650 Haste Street. The dorms are three blocks south of Cal’s main campus and one block east of People’s Park.

According to the alert, the suspect walked through the dorms and grabbed the student by her arm. She tried to leave but he would not let go. Eventually, she broke free.

The suspect was described as a white man in his 50s with scruffy facial hair and a heavy build. He was wearing a blue raincoat. The suspect remains unidentified, and the alert did not say what happened to him after the incident.

The incident was described as an aggravated assault. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call campus police at (510) 642-6760.