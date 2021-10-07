Intruder sexually assaults victim in Oakland home: police

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Oakland are investigating after a man entered a home early Thursday morning and sexually assaulted a victim.

Around 4 a.m., police say a man came into a home in the Redwood Heights neighborhood.

According to authorities, the man got in through an unlocked window and approached two people asleep in bed.

The intruder allegedly demanded money and sexually assaulted one of the victims.

Police say this appears to be a random act.

The man is described as being in his 20s, about 5’10”, thin build, and was wearing a black mask, dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Police are seeking assistance from the public and ask that if you have any information, to call (510) 238-3641.

To help reduce the risk of this happening to you, police advise: