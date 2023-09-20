(KRON) — A 61-year-old homeowner who was stabbed by an intruder Saturday morning grabbed the knife and stabbed back, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

The homeowner on the 5200 block of Silverado Trail in Napa, down the road from Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, noticed a person on his property Saturday morning. The suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Andrew Dixon, eventually stabbed the homeowner in the back, authorities said.

After being stabbed, the homeowner was able to grab the knife and then stabbed the intruder, according to the sheriff’s office. Both the homeowner and Dixon suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the stabbings.

Napa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Dixon for attempted murder, elder abuse and assault with a deadly weapon.