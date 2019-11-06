Investigation continues after Gilroy mother admits to drowning 2-year-old

GILROY (KRON) – Police have released the photo of the 35-year-old mother who admitted to drowning her 2-year-old daughter in Gilroy on Sunday.

According to authorities, Marcie Montelongo called the police department around 11:30 a.m. saying that she drowned her daughter in the bathtub at her home located on the 7900 block of Westwood Drive.

35-year-old Marcie Montelongo (Gilroy Police Department)

The 2-year-old was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Montelongo was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for murder.

Officials continue to investigate, but ask you to call them at (408) 846-0335 if you have any information.