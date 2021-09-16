Investigation continues for Highway 1 crash

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4’s Camila Barco is in Pacifica were officials continue investigating why a car flew off Highway 1.

Falling 100 feet off a cliff just south of the Tom Lantos Tunnel, first responders found one person dead.

The reasons surrounding the crash are still under investigation, and the victim’s name is still being withheld.

The southbound lane was closed for multiple hours yesterday and could be closed again today as crews try to remove the car from the beach.

This crash, along with another one on the highway closer to Santa Cruz, have raised concerns if more protection needs to be implemented along the highway.