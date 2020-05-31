Investigation continues into shooting that killed federal officer in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – An investigation continues into the shooting incident that killed a federal officer and injured another Friday night in Oakland.

Dave Patrick Underwood was identified as the victim who died after being shot by an unidentified suspect in a car.

Underwood was working at Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in Oakland as a contract security officer for the Department of Homeland Security Federal Protective Service at the time of the shooting.

Authorities are having interviews, following leads and continue to collect evidence during this investigation.

At this time, no motive has been determined and the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities have not made any arrests.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, you can visit tips.fbi.gov.

The FBI extends their deepest condolences to the victims and their families, and requests that their privacy is respected during this difficult time.

No other details have been released at this time.

