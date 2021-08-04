Investigation continues: What happened to Philip Kreycik?

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) – The search for a missing East Bay runner came to a heartbreaking end on Tuesday.

Family, friends, and volunteers took time on Wednesday to grieve and process. They plan to speak out Thursday morning.

The investigation now turns to determine what happened in the minutes, hours, and days before Philip Kreycik was located.

“Did he have some sort of injury did he succumb to heat exhaustion and become disoriented. It appears looking at his route that he planned to take that he may have missed a turn which would’ve taken him back down to his car,” Lieutenant Erik Silacci, with the Pleasanton Police Department, said.

The several weeks-long search for the missing East Bay runner came to an unfortunate end on Tuesday.

A body matching the description of Philip Kreycik, a husband and a father, was found in a remote area of the Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park — About a mile north of his planned route.

“That area was searched on a subsequent search by our search teams, however, not exactly where he was located. They probably came within a couple hundred yards of where the individual was recovered yesterday which just goes to show, in that terrain you really have to be very close in order to find someone,” Lt. Silacci said.

Drones, search dogs, overnight aerial flights, multiple law enforcement agencies, search and rescue crews, friends, family, and hundreds of volunteers have been dedicated to finding Philip for nearly a month.

He told his family he was going for a run on July 10 and never returned home.

It’s still unclear how he got to this part of the park but police are hopeful they will find the answers as they continue to investigate.

“They are such a nice family and our hearts go out to them, just kind of a somber time right now because we would’ve hoped this would’ve concluded better and unfortunately this is not what we were looking for but at the very least it does provide the family with some closure,” Lt. Silacci said.