Investigation underway after 14-month-old baby shot in Richmond

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that injured a 14-month-old baby in Richmond Thursday afternoon.

Around 5 p.m., Richmond police officers responded to the 3000 block of Shane Drive.

Officers located evidence of a shooting, but no victims were located.

A short time later, Kaiser Hospital reported a 14-month-old had arrived with a gunshot graze wound to the stomach.

The baby was listed in stable condition.

At this time, police have no suspect information.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police said they will release more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective A. Mandell at (510) 621-1259.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News