OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — In East Oakland, a deadly shooting took the life of a 14-year-old boy.

Police investigators say some unidentified persons left a teenage victim in the hands of paramedics.

But they didn’t stick around to answer any questions.

A teenage boy has lost his life to gun violence in the city of Oakland on Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. on Mountain Boulevard near Keller Ave.

That is where OPD officers found the victim. However, investigators say it appears the shooting may have happened at another location.

“Officers were dispatched to 98th and MacArthur on a shot spotter activation. While they were on scene they were notified by the communications division of a vehicle that appeared to have been struck by gunfire in the area of Keller Avenue and Mountain,” said Deputy Chief Drennon Lindsey, Oakland Police Department. “Individuals in that vehicle flagged down an ambulance that was in the area. The occupants of the vehicle pulled a male juvenile from the vehicle and drove off. The juvenile victim was treated (by) first responder at the scene and pronounced deceased.”

“It’s absolutely tragic. This is our second homicide in our new Area 6 this year,” said Oakland City Councilmember Treva Reid.

Reid says this year’s two homicides in her district come in the wake of OPD’s redistricting plan that shifted more police resources to this part of town where the majority of shootings take place.

“We got 48 new officers. This is our 2nd homicide of the year. We at this time last year we had 8-to-9 lives lost. You have our children raise their hands and too many of them raise their hands having known at a very young age somebody’s life that was lost,” Reid said.

The victim is reportedly from Modesto.

OPD investigators have not released the identity of the young man or any information about a possible motive. Anyone with information is asked to contact Oakland police.