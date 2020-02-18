Investigation underway after 2 robberies happened hours apart near UC Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – Two robberies occurred within about five hours of each other on Monday near the University of California, Berkeley, according to university police.

The first happened around 12:05 p.m. in the 1900 block of Oxford Street.

Officials say a US postal driver was robbed and assaulted during a delivery.

The USPS is investigating. If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to contact the postal inspection services at 1 (877) 876-2455.

The second crime happened hours later around 5:47 p.m. in the area of Frank Schlessinger Way and Oxford Street.

According to authorities, there were two suspects and a handgun involved.

The suspects were seen fleeing the scene north on Oxford in a white four-door sedan.

The university police ask you to contact them at (510) 642-6760 if you have any details.

