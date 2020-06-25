Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Investigation underway after 54-year-old man killed in Tenderloin stabbing

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police tape (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN) — Police in San Francisco are investigating the murder of a man who was allegedly stabbed in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers initially responded around 5:15 a.m. to the 400 block of Larkin Street, where they learned the victim had been fatally stabbed.

The city’s medical examiner’s office has identified the victim as 54-year-old Andre Grant.

Police have provided few details about the case and said no arrest has been made as of Thursday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Police Department’s 24-hour anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”

Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc. 

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News