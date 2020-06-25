Investigation underway after 54-year-old man killed in Tenderloin stabbing

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN) — Police in San Francisco are investigating the murder of a man who was allegedly stabbed in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers initially responded around 5:15 a.m. to the 400 block of Larkin Street, where they learned the victim had been fatally stabbed.

The city’s medical examiner’s office has identified the victim as 54-year-old Andre Grant.

Police have provided few details about the case and said no arrest has been made as of Thursday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Police Department’s 24-hour anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”

