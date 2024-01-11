(KRON) — A 43-year-old man from Antioch died Wednesday night after responding officers found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near Highway 4, according to the Antioch Police Department.

Antioch police responded at 8:18 p.m. to the 900 block of Fitzuren Road, south of Highway 4, on a report of gunshots fired, authorities said. Officers gave first aid to the man with gunshot wounds before he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Officials are withholding the name of the victim pending notification of his family. The homicide investigation is active and ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Palma at (925)-779-6876 or the APD non-emergency line at (925)-778-2441.