Investigation underway after apparent noose found on Sonoma Raceway

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A staff member at Sonoma Raceway found what appeared to be a noose hanging from a tree on Saturday, according to Raceway officials.
Local law enforcement officials have been contacted about the incident.
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident at this time.
“Sonoma Raceway takes this incident very seriously and is dedicated to operating a facility that is welcoming to everyone.”
No other details have been released at this time.
