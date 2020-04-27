Live Now
Investigation underway after body found inside San Francisco apartment

Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A body was found inside an apartment in San Francisco’s outer Sunset neighborhood, according to authorities.

The San Francisco Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation on the 1600 block of the Great Highway.

SFPD Homicide and SF Medical Examiner’s Office investigators are at the scene.

Officials are not releasing additional information at this time.

Check back for updates.

