Investigation underway after boy shot, killed in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An investigation is underway after a boy was found dead in San Jose Wednesday afternoon.

San Jose police officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 1900 block of Senter Road in San Jose. When they arrived, they located a juvenile male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects have been identified or apprehended. The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting is under investigation.

This is the City’s 19th homicide of 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Lewis or Detective Brian Meeker of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (408) 947-7867.

