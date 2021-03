SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police in San Jose responded to a fatal traffic collision that occurred early Saturday morning.

Units are currently at the scene of a fatal traffic collision near the intersection of Monterey Rd and Live Oak Av. Two vehicles involved.



Southbound Monterey Rd is closed to traffic from Palm Av to Live Oak Av.



TOC 1:10 AM pic.twitter.com/9JOFpdMfP5 — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) March 27, 2021

Officers with the San Jose Police Department responded Saturday at 1:10 a.m. to a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of Monterey Road and Live Oak Avenue.

Police reported Monterey Road was closed from Palm Avenue to Live Oak Avenue.

No additional information about the collision was immediately available.