Homeless man shot to death in Vallejo, police say

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating the shooting death of a homeless man that occurred in Vallejo Friday morning.

Around 1:18 a.m., Vallejo police officers responded to the report of a shooting that occurred in the 3600 block of Sonoma Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Officers attempted life-saving measures while Vallejo Fire personnel responded, but he victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the victim is a 56-year-old homeless man from Vallejo.

No other details were immediately available.

The Vallejo Police Department Detective Division took over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Yates at (707) 648-4533.