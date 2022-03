VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — One man died after a shooting Friday night in Vallejo, according to police.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on the 300 block of Pepper Drive where officers spotted a man who suffered from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital but later died of his injuries, police said.

No other details were available.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.