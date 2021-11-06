Investigation underway after man fatally shot in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Vallejo police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late Friday night, authorities said.

Around 11:38 p.m., officers responded to the report of shots fired in the 300 block of Reis Avenue.

Vallejo police and fire personnel found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound and attempted life-saving measures, but the victim died at the scene.

The man was a 41-year-old resident of Vallejo, police said. His identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification by the Solano County Coroner’s Office.

The Vallejo Police Department Detective Division responded to take over the investigation.

The motive and circumstances involving the shooting are under investigation.

This is the city of Vallejo’s 16th homicide of 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brian Murphy at (707) 648-5430 or Corporal Ken Jackson at (707) 648-4280.