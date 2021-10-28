Investigation underway after man fatally shot in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Vallejo early Thursday morning, authorities said.

Around 3:08 a.m., the Vallejo Police Department received a call of a person down near Meadows Drive and Sonoma Boulevard.

Police and fire personnel located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim, a 31-year-old Vallejo resident, died at the scene.

Detectives responded to take over the investigation.

The motive and circumstances involving the shooting are under investigation.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin by the Solano County Coroner’s Office.

This is the City of Vallejo’s 15th homicide of 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brian Murphy at (707) 648-5430 or Detective Josh Caitham at (707) 648-4342.

No other details were immediately available.