Investigation underway after multiple people shot in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – An investigation is underway in Vallejo Wednesday morning after “multiple victims” were shot.
According to the Vallejo Police Department, the shooting happened in north Vallejo, although a specific address was not yet immediately available.
No other details were released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
