Investigation underway after pedestrian dies in San Francisco hit and run

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Police in San Francisco responded to a fatal collision on Tuesday night.

Around 7 p.m., officers arrived at the intersection of Polk and Hayes Street following reports of a collision involving two cars and pedestrians.

Two victims were found on the scene — One was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and another was pronounced dead.

Witnesses tell authorities that the driver of one car ran from the scene.

Police are investigating the incident at a hit and run.

Authorities remain on the scene at this time as an investigation continues.

No other details have been released at this time.

