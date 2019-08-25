Investigation underway after police car crashes into suspect, officer on-foot in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police in San Francisco continue to investigate an officer-involved collision that occurred on Saturday evening in Japantown.

Around 5:20 p.m., officers in plainclothes were chasing two auto burglary suspects on foot.

This was in the area of Geary Boulevard and Webster Street.

Additional officers showed up to assist, including an unmarked police car.

That vehicle collided with one of the suspects and an officer, police say.

Authorities say both were taken to a hospital for treatment.

At this time, the suspect is in life-threatening condition and the officer is in non-life threatening condition.

As police continue to investigate, you are asked to call 1-415-575-4444 if you have any information.