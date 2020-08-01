Investigation underway after robbery leads to officer-involved shooting in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — An officer-involved-shooting is now under investigation in an East Bay city. Police investigators told KRON4 the officer witnessed a robbery taking place and tried to stop it.

“You’re driving along, patrolling along and you notice some type of incident, then take action,” Officer Byron White with the Berkeley Police Department said.

A robbery leads to an officer involved shooting Thursday night around 9:18 p.m. at the CVS pharmacy in Berkeley.

Berkeley Police Spokesperson Officer Byron White says the officer was on patrol when she noticed three people robbing the CVS.

“When the officer tried to detain the suspects, that’s when the officer involved shooting occurred,” White said. “In the course of that incident, the offer received an injury to her foot. She has since gone to the hospital and has been released.”

Berkeley police investigators say it is unclear at this time if any of the suspects were wounded during the shooting.

“As far as we can tell nobody was hit by gunfire,” Officer White said.

A Berkeley police officer firing their weapon during the course of their duty is a rare occurrence.

“We haven’t had an officer involved shooting since 2012,” White said.

He talks about why an officer happening upon a robbery in-progress is a potentially dangerous situation.

“The suspects where in the process of taking items and the staff was trying to keep them from leaving,” Officer White said. “When you come across an in counter like that, you have to quickly figure out what’s going on who is involved and take action because there is a possibility that if you don’t take action someone could get hurt.”

Berkeley police investigators have limited information on the three suspects who were last seen driving away in a dark colored vehicle.

The officer has been placed on admin leave pending the outcome of an investigation into the incident by the department’s homicide and internal affairs unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact Berkeley police.

