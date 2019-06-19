Investigation underway after suspicious package delivered to Google campus in Sunnyvale

Google’s campus in Sunnyvale was evacuated Tuesday afternoon due to a suspicious package, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

The department says the incident was reported just before 2 p.m. in the 1200 block of Crossman Avenue.

The Santa Clara Sheriff Bomb Squad worked with the public safety department to investigate and determined the package was not an explosive.

Crews shut down Crossman Avenue Tuesday afternoon during the investigation.

Because the package was sent through the mail, the United States Postal Service is the lead agency on the investigation.

It’s unclear what was inside the package.

