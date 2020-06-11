Investigation underway after video circulates of San Francisco Sheriff’s deputy pushing down protester

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 03: Protesters hold signs during a demonstration to honor of George Floyd on June 03, 2020 in San Francisco, California. Thousands of of people came out to honor George Floyd who died after being held down by Derek Chauvin, a former member of the Minneapolis Police Department who has since been fired and charged with third degree murder. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A video circulating of a San Francisco Sheriff’s deputy pushing down a Black Lives Matter protester is raising concerns across social media.

The Sheriff’s Office addressed the incident Wednesday, 10 days after the protest was held in San Francisco.

“The Sheriff’s Office is aware of a video depicting the actions of our staff during crowd management activities in the recent protest demonstrations,” the tweet read. “The Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a follow-up investigation and has also been contacted.”

The video shows a group of protesters standing next to what looks like a police vehicle in the middle of the street. A man standing on the sidewalk is then seen being pushed from behind by a sheriff’s deputy.

The deputy appears to shove another protester.

Other deputies approached the first man pushed, who was still on ground. As deputies got closer to him, the man put his hands up before proceeding to stand up.

San Francisco Sheriff’s PIO said Sherif Miyamoto has opened an investigation. Based on the actions reviewed of the officer they don’t see any violation of their policies.

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin brought light to the incident, saying his office has opened a criminal investigation.

Boudin is asking the public for any relevant video or if they can identify the suspect, witnesses or victims in the video.

