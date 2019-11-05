Investigation underway into armed home invasion robbery in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE (KRON) — Authorities are searching for three suspects accused of robbing a Lafayette home and assaulting a resident on Halloween night.

According to the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department, around 8:30 p.m. one of three suspects knocked on the front door of the home on the 1300 block of Martino Road while the two other suspects hid.

When a resident answered the door, one of the suspects assaulted him and forced him back inside.

The suspects were armed with a pistol, according to the sheriff’s department.

The three suspects rummaged through the home for an hour, according to authorities, stealing valuable and personal items before leaving with the victims’ BMW.

Orinda police later found the stolen car abandoned in Oakland.

One resident in the home was taken to the hospital after the home invasion and another suffered minor injuries.

Those with information on the home invasion or three suspects are asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department.