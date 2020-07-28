Investigation underway into death of man found burning on side of Highway 101 near Gilroy

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was found burning on the side of a freeway near Gilroy on Friday, July 24, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

The California Highway Patrol arrived to the area of Sargent Crossing and Highway 101 around 2:48 a.m. after receiving reports of a fire.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived to assist after CHP officers found a man’s body was on fire.

40-year-old Jerry Mungaray of Gilroy was identified as the man.

Mungaray was taken to the Santa Clara County Valley Medical Center Trauma Unit with severe burns.

Around 11:54 p.m. Mungaray succumbed to his injuries.

As authorities continue to investigate the death, you are asked to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Officer at (408) 808-4500 if you have any information.

Latest Stories: