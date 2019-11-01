Multiple people shot at Halloween party in Orinda

ORINDA (KRON) – Authorities are investigating a “multiple shooting” in Orinda that happened Halloween night.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the shooting that happened at a home on Lucille Way just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Video from the scene showed multiple people being loaded into ambulances as others limped away from the scene and officers were also seen talking to people who appeared hurt.

Officials said the investigation is “active” and have not released any further details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

