Investigation underway into San Francisco police incident with UPS driver

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The NAACP says the San Francisco Police Department owes an apology to a Black UPS driver who was told she would be arrested if she didn’t sign a ticket for being double-parked.

The story first aired on KRON4 earlier this week. The driver spoke exclusively to KRON4’s Haaziq Madyun.

It is that alleged aspect of this incident involving UPS driver Nakisha Ferguson being given an ultimatum by an SFPD officer to sign a traffic citation or be taken to jail.

That made her feel that she was racially profiled while making deliveries in San Francisco’s Haight District

Haight District San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston’s office sent KRON4 a statement that reads:

“We’re extremely concerned about the incident in which SFPD ticketed a Black ups driver in the Haight for double parking while making a delivery. We have reached out to SFPD and are eager to get to the bottom of this.”

The San Francisco Police Department sent a statement that said:

“This incident is now under investigation by the SF Department of Public Accountability. Because this is an open investigation we cannot comment further.”

The president of the San Francisco chapter of the NAACP, Dr. Amos Brown, says in addition to an apology from SFPD, a new city ordinance protecting delivery drivers from being cited while double parked in the city may be in order.