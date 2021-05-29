Investigation underway: Pedestrian struck, killed crossing street in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle when crossing Monterey Road outside of a marked crosswalk in San Jose Friday, police said.

Units are currently at the scene of a fatal vehicle vs pedestrian collision near the intersection of Monterey Hwy and Valleyhaven Wy.



The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Traffic fatality number 20 for 2021.



The man was hit by a dark grey 2020 Jeep Wrangler traveling northbound on Monterey Road near Valleyhaven Way around 9 p.m., according to police.

The driver of the Jeep stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. The pedestrian’s name will be released after his family has been reached, police said.

The fatal collision is the 20th on San Jose city streets in 2021, police said. It’s also the sixth pedestrian fatality this year.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Detective Bowen at (408) 277-4654.