Homicide investigation: Police close North Main Street in Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK (BCN/KRON) – Police in Walnut Creek have closed North Main Street in both directions between San Luis Road and Second Avenue while they conduct an investigation.

Police received multiple calls reporting shots fired around 1:37 a.m. on SOS Drive near N. Main Street.

Officers found four gunshot victims, and one died at the scene.

The three other victims were taken to a local hospital.

The Walnut Creek Police Department advised the public to avoid the area for the next few hours.

Officers did not provide any additional information about the investigation.

