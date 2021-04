SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Investigative units are currently at the scene of a shooting at 88 E. San Carlos St. in San Jose.

According to a tweet from San Jose police, one victim has life threatening injuries.

Units are currently at the scene of a shooting at 88 E. San Carlos St. One victim with life threatening injuries.



No suspect/motive info at this time. More info as it becomes available.



TOC 11:37 AM pic.twitter.com/ArK1L5fpiK — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) April 24, 2021

There is no suspect or motive at the moment.

Around 1:30 p.m. police tweeted that there is no barricade situation related to this event.

We will continue to update this story.