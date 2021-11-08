Deputies need help ID’ing man who sexually assaulted blind woman in Cupertino

CUPERTINO, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who sexually assaulted a blind woman in Cupertino.

Deputies released several surveillance images of the suspect on Monday.

“This was a brazen, random attack,” deputy Russell Davis told KRON4.

The sexual assault happened on May 5. Deputies said a legally blind woman was inside a Target store when a man began following her.

The woman left the store and starting walking to her workplace in the area of Stevens Creek Boulevard and North Stelling Road.

The man continued following her and made “verbal flirtatious advances towards her,” Davis said.

CUPERTINO SEX ASSAULT SURVEILLANCE VIDEO : @SCCoSheriff is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who sexually assaulted a blind woman in Cupertino. Good Samaritans confronted the assailant and he ran. https://t.co/0PrEUVJowv@kron4news pic.twitter.com/YKC2aZgR8I — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) November 8, 2021

“The female victim politely declared and continued to walk to her workplace,” Davis said.

The man continued following the woman, deputies said.

He later approached the woman a second time in an outdoor public parking lot, held her against her will, and sexually assaulted her in broad daylight, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“Based on the timeframe of the encounters, it appeared the suspect was following the female victim prior to the assault,” Davis said.

Witnesses in the parking lot confronted the assailant. In surveillance videos, a physical altercation can be seen between the suspect and a good Samaritan before the suspect runs away from the parking lot.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office has been working on the case for six months but has been unable to identify the man recorded by surveillance cameras.

“Detectives have exhausted any measures for trying to identify this person. We need the public’s assistance,” Davis told KRON4 Monday.

The suspect drove a silver Scion XB with no front license plate. (Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office

at 408-808-4500. Alternatively, you can contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigations anonymous tip line at

408-808-4431, or email: SO.website@shf.sccgov.org

(Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office)

The suspect and vehicle are described as followed: