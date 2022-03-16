BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — An Irish Pub and East Bay staple is set to reopen since the COVID-19 pandemic on St. Patrick’s day.

The last two years have been challenging for the Starry Plough Pub in Berkeley. The family business has been open for 49 years but owners say the past two have been the place’s biggest obstacle.

The pub coincidentally shut down on St. Patrick’s day in 2020.

“I thought I’d have a two-week vacation and I’d be back to work, but everything just kept getting extended, extended,” manager Shahin Naima said. “We’re fortunate enough, we own the property. So we didn’t get screwed like a lot of people did.”

Naima helps run the pub which is co-owned by his parents. He says everything has come around full-circle. He says the community helped raise more than $65,000 to tie up loose financial ends.

His parents took the opportunity to reopen the place the same day it was shut down on – the traditional Irish holiday, St. Patrick’s day.

The bar will feature traditional Irish dishes like Shepard’s Pie and corned beef and cabbage.

“We’re lucky enough to have most of our bartenders, um, they’re not coming back per say to work, they all have full-time jobs, but they are coming back for St. Patrick’s Day, because they love the Plough, and they want to help us out, because its just me, my mom and my dad, essentially,” Naima said.

There will be no cover charge, but proof of vaccination will be required for entry, Naima says.

“We expect there to be long lines and we’re keeping the access limited, just as far as our capacity goes. We don’t want to pack it too tight in here.”

After the celebration, the pub will close until April 3.

However, the venue will resume hosting patrons and live events four days a week.