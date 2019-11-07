Shooting threat puts San Ramon school on lockdown

SAN RAMON (KRON) – A middle school in San Ramon is on lockdown Thursday due to a threat of a shooting.

Graffiti was found in a bathroom at Iron Horse Middle School that read “school shooting at 12 p.m.,” according to the school’s website.

While officials do not believe that students or staff are in “imminent danger,” they have locked down the school out of caution while police investigate.

The school is on lock down until further notice.

