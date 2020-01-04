Irreplaceable art stolen from San Rafael storage unit

SAN RAFAEL (KRON) — Irreplaceable works of art was stolen from a storage unit in the North Bay.

More than a dozen pieces were taken. The artist is hoping by sharing his story, soemone will recognize the pieces and turn them in.

The pieces of art that were stolen likely do not have a high resale value as is, but to the artist who made them — they’re priceless.

“It was a senseless theft,” Peter Walker said.

Heartbroken by the violation, a plea to return stolen paintings made by artist Peter Walker.

Original art he spent thousands of hours creating.

Also gone, art collected over the years, some handed down over generations.

It all vanished from the family’s storage unit at Deer Valley apartment homes in San Rafael.

The theft was discovered in early December, just as the family was about to move out.

“The day we realized it was gone was the day we closed on our house,” Walker said. “Which spoiled everything.”

Peter told KRON4’s Justine Waldman exclusively that more than a dozen stolen pieces were all wrapped up, and it takes two keys to get into the storage area.

The pieces are also behind a padlocked gate, which he found sliced.

“The gate was wide open and the chain and lock were just lying on the ground,” he said.

It felt like a punch to the gut when he realized all the art was gone.

The missing art includes a portrait of his wife he made after their engagement, paintings for his three kids’ nursery rooms — pieces he crafted over the years that cannot be replaced.

“My mother did cross stitches before her death and those are all now gone,” Walker said.

The stolen pieces from his personal practice, likely have no value without artist authenticity.

The rest of the art is priceless, if only in their sentimental value.

“These pieces mean nothing to you but they mean the world to us,” Walked said. “Just bring them back, say you found it! I don’t care, we just want those memories back. We want those pieces of ourselves back.”

The apartment complex didn’t have any security cameras to catch the crime in action. Complex owners have not responded for comment.