Irving Fire in Marin County prompts evacuation orders Video

The Irving Fire, burning in Samuel P. Taylor State Park in Marin County, prompted evacuations overnight.

The 100-acre fire is burning in an area difficult for firefighters to access.

At last check the fire was 10% contained.

County fire officials say it's threatening at least 20 structures.

Evacuations are in place.

Officials are urging those in the area of Mountain King Road, Portola Avenue, and Alamo down to Barranca to leave the area.

Heavy smoke was reported in surrounding counties.

Check back for updates.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES