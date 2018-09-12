Irving Fire in Marin County reaches 45% containment

Bay Area

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) - The Irving Fire burning in the North Bay has burned 152 acres and is 45 percent contained as of Wednesday morning. 

The fire, burning in western Marin near Lagunitas and Samuel P. Taylor State Park, is making it difficult for crews to get to. 

All evacuation orders have been lifted.

No structures have been damaged. 

Some residents who have returned home are reporting they do not have any electricity due to the fire. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

