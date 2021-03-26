Is CA moving too fast amid reopening? A UCSF does not think so

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – With the reopening of schools, indoor dining, ballparks, malls and gyms in many Bay Area cities — Some may wonder, are we moving too fast?

Downtown Walnut Creek was busy Friday night with lots of people out and about but Dr. Monica Gandhi says they deserve it, it’s been a long year.

California is moving at the right pace, according to Dr. Gandhi, an infectious disease doctor at UCSF.

“We are watching the numbers, the hospitalizations and cases are staying down and you need to give people when they have low cases more freedom because it’s been a really long hard road,” Dr. Gandhi said.

While Dr. Gandhi doesn’t believe the entire country is doing a good job at minimizing the spread of COVID, she thinks California is doing it right — Slowly reopening while continuing to vaccinate.

“I don’t actually think we are going too fast in California because we do have to give people relief from all the loneliness and everything they have experienced and I think you just have to do it very gingerly and very slowly and I think some places in the U.S. are doing it right and some places in the us are going too fast,” Dr. Gandhi said.

Gandhi says if we keep on this path and continue to be patient, Californians could get back to pre-pandemic life by this summer.

“Unlike the other times, if you peel off slowly and you have vaccines I do not believe we are going to get a fourth surge in California,” Dr. Gandhi said.

Some good news this Friday night from Dr. Gandhi, right? It sounds like if we keep at it, if we continue to be safe, it’s going to be a good summer.