SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Eleven Bay Area cities made SafeWise’s list of the 50 safest cities in California for 2022, including the No. 1 spot, which went to Danville.

SafeWise’s list was based on “the latest violent and property crime data from the FBI.” The top three safest cities — Danville, Rancho Santa Margarita, and Moorpark — maintain their titles for the third year in a row.

Rounding out the Bay Area’s representation on the list are San Ramon (No. 11), Oakley (No. 19), Cupertino (No. 29), Foster City (No. 32), Pleasanton (No. 33), Dublin (No. 36), Daly City (No. 42), Hollister (No. 43), Morgan Hill (No. 45), and Martinez (No. 49).

In the Sacramento area, Folsom made the list at No. 30, as well as Rocklin at No. 40 and Elk Grove at No. 48.

Forty-eight percent of the top 50 safest cities reported no murders. The average population of the cities is 77,162, though nine of the safest have over 100,000 people and three have over 200,000 people.

Nine of the top ten cities (Nos. 2-10) are in Southern California: Rancho Santa Margarita, Moorpark, Aliso Viejo, Yorba Linda, Laguna Niguel, Poway, Mission Viejo, Rancho Palos Verdes and Thousand Oaks.

SafeWise also conducted a survey that showed 56% of California residents are concerned crime might happen to them on a daily basis. In the past year, over one-quarter of Californians have experienced package theft. Sixteen percent experienced property crime, 12% experienced violent crime and 9% experienced gun violence.

Some 54% of Californians are highly concerned about violent crime happening to them: 13% higher than the nationwide average.

SafeWise is an online safety resource website.