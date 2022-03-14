SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Four Bay Area cities are listed among Niche’s best cities for young professionals.

San Francisco follows No. 1 city Cambridge, Massachusetts. Berkeley is No. 7, Santa Clara is No. 14, and Sunnyvale is No. 16.

“In order to determine the rankings, we collect data from sources like the Census and the FBI, then combine it with resident ratings,” Niche, a platform for connecting students with colleges and other schools, stated in a news release.

Niche also came out with a list of the best places to live in California. The highest-ranking Bay Area locale was the Presidio at No. 5.